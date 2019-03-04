LeBron James, Meek Mill And Others Debate If Success Means They Should Give Their Family Money

On the most recent episode of HBO's "The Shop," LeBron James was joined by Meek Mill, Anthony Davis, Jerrod Carmichael, 2 Chainz and others to discuss recent events and their success of the careers. The conversation took an interesting turn when the group was asked if they feel a responsibility to provide for their entire extended family.

While some began talking about how they have an obligation to take care of several family members and friends, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill said he doesn't owe anything to anyone.

Do you owe your family money when you get on? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SM9LPSWuMB

“I don’t owe nobody s**t. Who you gonna please? If you give your cousin $10,000 what you gon give your aunt? You gon’ give your aunt $20,000 because she babysitting?” He continued on to say that once you start giving people money, “it’s never gonna stop.”

"Sometimes I don't enjoy my day because of me feeling like I'm so responsible for everybody, I'm talking uncles, aunts," 2 Chainz responded.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael then went on to explain how family members aren't owed anything for the simple act of believing in someone.

"My aunt hit me and was like, 'Remember that condo in Florida you were talking about?'" he began as everyone else laughed along. "I needed your couch. All you said was, 'Oh yeah, keep working hard.' That's not worth a $250,000 condo. I owe you a Lexus now, because you believed."

You can watch a clip of the conversation above or the entire episode on HBO.