“Lies, Lies, Lies,” Boxer Gervonta Davis Calls Out Reports Saying He Assaulted A Man At A Virginia Mall

An arrest warrant has been issued for boxer Gervonta Davis on a charge of misdemeanor assault in connection with an alleged assault at a Virginia mall, Fairfax County police said Tuesday.

Fairfax County Police Lt. John Lieb said the warrant was issued after they heard testimony from the victim. Lieb also said police have made “numerous” attempts to contact Davis by telephone to serve the warrant, reported the Baltimore Sun.

TMZ Sports reported Davis was at an upscale mall in Virginia on February 17 when a dispute began with another man at an ATM. Police said Davis assaulted the man, and when officers tried to intervene, Davis "directed derogatory and offensive language at the officers in a public setting.”

The misdemeanor assault charge carries maximum penalties of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Davis, 24, responded to the TMZ by tweeting, “Lies lies lies.”