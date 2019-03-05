“Lies, Lies, Lies,” Boxer Gervonta Davis Calls Out Reports Saying He Assaulted A Man At A Virginia Mall

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
An arrest warrant has been issued for boxer Gervonta Davis on a charge of misdemeanor assault in connection with an alleged assault at a Virginia mall, Fairfax County police said Tuesday.
Fairfax County Police Lt. John Lieb said the warrant was issued after they heard testimony from the victim. Lieb also said police have made “numerous” attempts to contact Davis by telephone to serve the warrant, reported the Baltimore Sun.
TMZ Sports reported Davis was at an upscale mall in Virginia on February 17 when a dispute began with another man at an ATM. Police said Davis assaulted the man, and when officers tried to intervene, Davis "directed derogatory and offensive language at the officers in a public setting.”
The misdemeanor assault charge carries maximum penalties of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Davis, 24, responded to the TMZ by tweeting, “Lies lies lies.”
Additionally, Davis was arrested and charged with disorderly affray in September after an alleged late-night scuffle with a man outside a Washington, D.C., lounge.
In 2017, the state of Maryland dropped a misdemeanor second-degree assault charge against Davis after the accuser, his childhood friend Anthony Wheeler, said he did not want to move forward with the case.
As news of his current arrest warrant makes the rounds on social media, Davis does not appear phased.
In the comment section of one of his Instagram posts, a person wrote, “them people looking for yu[sic] in Virginia bro.”
“Keep looking,” Davis replied.
(Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
