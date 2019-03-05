'They Say A Lot': Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Rumors That He Isn’t Attracted To Black Women

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to social media hearsay. While he usually lets many blog rumors go unaddressed, he recently responded when someone tweeted that he isn't attracted to Black women.

On Twitter, someone randomly asked, “if you could sleep with one celebrity, who would it be?”

A woman replied, "Odell, but they say he doesn’t like black women." Somehow, Odell was made aware of the tweet and decided to shut down the rumors.