'They Say A Lot': Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Rumors That He Isn’t Attracted To Black Women

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Odell Beckham attends "La Nuit" by Sofitel Party with CR Fashion Book at Pavillon Cambon during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

'They Say A Lot': Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Rumors That He Isn’t Attracted To Black Women

The Pro Bowler tweeted that he's here for "all vibes."

Published 19 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to social media hearsay. While he usually lets many blog rumors go unaddressed, he recently responded when someone tweeted that he isn't attracted to Black women. 

On Twitter, someone randomly asked, “if you could sleep with one celebrity, who would it be?”

A woman replied, "Odell, but they say he doesn’t like black women." Somehow, Odell was made aware of the tweet and decided to shut down the rumors.

"They say a lot," he responded.

"Listening to 'they' won't get us far in life. That's something 'they' made up! I'm all for vibes, no matter what u are! No (cap emoji)," he tweeted.

The woman who initially said she would shoot her shot with OGJ had the perfect response to his post.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Finding Justice

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC