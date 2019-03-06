Luke Perry's Son Shares A Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Father On Instagram

Perry wrote, "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be," as the caption for an adorable childhood photo of him smiling while sitting in his father's lap.

Jack, who goes by the moniker Jungle Boy in his career as a pro wrestler, shared an emotional message to his late father. "I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad,"he wrote.

Jack Perry's Instagram tribute comes hours after promoters revealed that he would no longer be appearing at an upcoming wrestling match due to his loss.

Luke Perry, known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Monday, after suffering from a massive stroke on February 27. He was 52-years-old.

Check out the heartbreaking tribute below: