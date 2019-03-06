Shannon Sharpe Weighs In On Kanye Suing EMI For Not Allowing Him To Retire Even Though He Once Called Slavery ‘A Choice’

The irony was clearly not lost on the Hall of Famer.

Published Yesterday

"Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe has never held back when it comes to calling out other celebrities on social media, even if that celebrity is Kanye West. 

In a recent report, it was revealed that music publishing label EMI has a provision in Kanye's contract that does not allow him to retire.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, West's EMI publishing contract states that West will "remain actively involved in writing, recording and producing Compositions and Major Label Albums, as Your principle occupation." Furthermore, West must "at no time during the Term" initiate a retirement or take an extended hiatus from any of those occupations. 

Once news of West's lawsuit against EMI hit Twitter, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe tweeted the perfect response. 

According to Complex, West is suing both EMI and his label after he unsuccessfully attempted to buy back his publishing rights. 

Many found both Kanye's legal situation and Sharpe's witty response quite comical. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

