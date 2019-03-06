Shannon Sharpe Weighs In On Kanye Suing EMI For Not Allowing Him To Retire Even Though He Once Called Slavery ‘A Choice’

"Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe has never held back when it comes to calling out other celebrities on social media, even if that celebrity is Kanye West.

In a recent report, it was revealed that music publishing label EMI has a provision in Kanye's contract that does not allow him to retire.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, West's EMI publishing contract states that West will "remain actively involved in writing, recording and producing Compositions and Major Label Albums, as Your principle occupation." Furthermore, West must "at no time during the Term" initiate a retirement or take an extended hiatus from any of those occupations.

Once news of West's lawsuit against EMI hit Twitter, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe tweeted the perfect response.