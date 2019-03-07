LeBron James Gifted Chain Straight From 2 Chainz’ Neck After Surpassing Michael Jordan’s All-Time Scoring Record

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
On Wednesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets LeBron James made history by surpassing Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
The accomplishment came in the second quarter, when James was fouled on a layup.
James converted the free throw and finished the game with 31 total points, which put him at 32,311 career points.
However, his scoring was not enough to keep the Lakers from losing to the Nuggets, 115-99.
After the game, James spoke on Jordan’s influence on him and the game of basketball.
"Of all the stuff I've done in my career, this ranks right up there at the top with winning a championship," James told reporters. "For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration and needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me. I watched him from afar, wanted to be like MJ, wanted to shoot fade aways like MJ, wanted to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up to me at some point like MJ, and it's just crazy, to be honest. It's beyond crazy."
To celebrate the tremendous feat, LeBron was also given a congratulatory gift from 2 Chainz, who was sitting courtside by the Lakers bench. James, who A&R’d 2 Chainz’ latest album, was given a diamond necklace that was hanging on the rapper’s neck throughout the entire game.
Jordan also congratulated James in a statement obtained by ESPN that read, "I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career."
It should be noted that James beat Jordan’s scoring record with 1,240 fewer field goal attempts than the Hall of Famer.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS