LeBron James Gifted Chain Straight From 2 Chainz’ Neck After Surpassing Michael Jordan’s All-Time Scoring Record

the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James Gifted Chain Straight From 2 Chainz’ Neck After Surpassing Michael Jordan’s All-Time Scoring Record

Here’s how the Lakers' star impressively broke MJ's record.

Published Yesterday

On Wednesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets LeBron James made history by surpassing Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The accomplishment came in the second quarter, when James was fouled on a layup.

James converted the free throw and finished the game with 31 total points, which put him at 32,311 career points.

However, his scoring was not enough to keep the Lakers from losing to the Nuggets, 115-99.

After the game, James spoke on Jordan’s influence on him and the game of basketball.

"Of all the stuff I've done in my career, this ranks right up there at the top with winning a championship," James told reporters. "For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration and needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me. I watched him from afar, wanted to be like MJ, wanted to shoot fade aways like MJ, wanted to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up to me at some point like MJ, and it's just crazy, to be honest. It's beyond crazy."

To celebrate the tremendous feat, LeBron was also given a congratulatory gift from 2 Chainz, who was sitting courtside by the Lakers bench. James, who A&R’d 2 Chainz’ latest album, was given a diamond necklace that was hanging on the rapper’s neck throughout the entire game.

Jordan also congratulated James in a statement obtained by ESPN that read, "I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career."

It should be noted that James beat Jordan’s scoring record with 1,240 fewer field goal attempts than the Hall of Famer.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Finding Justice

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC