George Foreman Tweets About Life After His Daughter's Passing

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
George Foreman’s daughter Freeda passed away yesterday (March 9) at the age of 42 and now the boxing legend is reacting in a different sort of way.
Via Twitter, Foreman post a picture of two horses, one of which is a newborn, and the caption, “Heaven send so many wonders; too many to have questions about any one thing or event in my life. Lippizana colt just born on the ranch.”
Heaven send so many wonders; too many to have questions about any one thing or event in my life. Lippizana colt just born on the ranch pic.twitter.com/H3qxSOrdwN— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 10, 2019
According to TMZ, police are awaiting an autopsy to determine her cause of death. She was found unresponsive in her Houston-area home and no foul play is suspected.
Freeda is survived by her husband, daughter, and 11 siblings.
Freeda Foreman began her boxing career in 2001. She started with a five-match winning streak, which included three knockouts. After her sixth bout, in which she lost, she retired.
According to a LinkedIn page under her name, Freeda Foreman was attending Sam Houston State, where she studied criminal justice.
Photo: Rico Torres/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS