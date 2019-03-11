Steph And Ayesha Curry Launch Scholarship For Bay Area Girls Entering STEM College Programs

The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation have started a scholarship fund for college-bound female students preparing to enter STEM programs.

The scholarship was first inspired by 9-year-old Riley Morrison, who wrote a letter to the Warriors MVP asking why his Under Armour shoes weren’t available for girls. Once Riley’s letter went viral on Twitter, she not only got a response from Curry, but was also enlisted to help design a new sneaker featuring two girls playing basketball on the sock liner.

At Friday night’s Golden State Warriors game, Curry debuted his new shoe and also announced the first winner of the scholarship.

Oakland Technical High School senior Vivian Wu was awarded the $30,000 scholarship before tip-off.

Wu has a 4.2 grade point average and has completed 300-plus hours of community service as an advocate for marginalized communities, including survivors of domestic violence, according to the foundation.

Curry’s new show, the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway, was released Friday on International Women’s Day. Riley’s sock liner design includes the phrases “Be Fearless,” “Girl Power,” “Be the Change,” “Girls Hoop Too” and “Rock the Currys.”

Proceeds from sales of the shoe will fund the annual scholarship to a student “who has shown an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study.”