Jose Canseco Called Out By Ex-Wife For Spreading Rumors She Cheated With Alex Rodriguez

Jessica Canseco, ex-wife of former MLB star Jose Canseco, is setting the record straight about her involvement with Alex Rodriguez. She took to social media shutting down rumors that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Rodriguez while he was dating his girlfriend-turned-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

She took to Twitter writing, "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for man years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer." Slamming her ex for spreading rumors, she joked, "As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."

Comments from Canseco comes days after her ex-husband Jose, accused A-Rod with having an affair with her. "Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted. Oddly enough, this isn't Canseco's first time making allegations about Rodriguez and his ex-wife. In his 2008 memoir, Vindicated, Canseco accused the former New York Yankees star of expressing interest in Jessica in the late 1990s. Neither Alex Rodriguez nor Jennifer Lopez have addressed the recent tweets.

