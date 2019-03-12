New York Jets Linebacker Brandon Copeland Teaches ‘Life 101’ Financial Literacy Class At The University Of Pennsylvania

NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland is not your average professional athlete. Instead of blowing through his salary to buy expensive cars, clothes, and bling, he has saved nearly 90 percent of his income. Now the New York Jets player is teaching a seminar at any Ivy League college about financial responsibility.

During his off season, Copeland is teaching a class at the University of Pennsylvania called “Life 101,” according to CNBC.

Copeland says the course covers "the realities of life we all have to deal with," such as planning for retirement, building good credit, and making smart investments.

Since the Jets linebacker entered the NFL, Copeland has made it a priority to make sure that he casts a wide financial safety net. Copeland, who graduated from the Wharton School, has also worked on Wall Street during the off season and co-founded a real estate company with his wife in 2018.

“I don’t care if you’re an engineering student, a nursing student, if you’re going to build rockets when you grow up or if you’re going to sweep floors. You’re going to have to use something in this class,” he told CNBC. “The point of this class isn’t for me to tell you how to spend your money. It’s for you to understand what spending your money is doing for you.”

Last year, Copeland scored a $1.2 million contact with the Jets. He makes sure 60 percent of his income goes towards investments and 30 percent goes into his savings. Although he is thrilled to play in the NFL, he knows the average career in professional football may not even span a decade, which is why he wants to make sure he is financially stable when his time on the field comes to an end.