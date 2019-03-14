Alex Rodriguez Spotted With A Black Eye While At The Airport With Jennifer Lopez

When former Yankee Alex Rodrigez arrived at a Florida airport on March 12, people couldn’t help but notice he was sporting quite the shiner, and we’re not talking about the engagement ring on Jennifer Lopez’s finger.

When Rodriguez and his new fiancé, J.Lo, were spotted by paparazzi at the airport, the former baseball player was photographed with what appears to be a black eye, reported OK Magazine .

Rodriguez and J.Lo were spotted just days after Jose Canseco accused A-Rod of cheating on the “World of Dance” judge with Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica.

After the rumors went viral, Jessica chimed in and denied the allegations.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends 😂,” she tweeted.

J.Lo has also appeared relatively unbothered by the rumors and was last seen flashing her expensive engagement ring on the way to the gym. Rodriguez was spotted smiling not far behind her, and this time he had sunglasses to cover up the bruise.