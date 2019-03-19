Tristan Thompson Spent The Day Doing Something That Will Hopefully Make People Forget About That Whole Cheating Scandal

News headlines may not be going in Tristan Thompson’s favor as of late, however he’s trying to move on from the whole Khloe Kardashian/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with some good deeds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ official Twitter account posted video of their team’s big man leading a Sort and Pack race between the team and the information security firm TrustedSec on Tuesday morning (March 19) at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

"But Team @RealTristan13 is leading his team in efficiency! The @CleFoodBank Sort & Pack Race with @TrustedSec is heating up," the Cavs Twitter captioned under the video. The food and supplies are slated to go to local families in need.