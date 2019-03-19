Tristan Thompson Spent The Day Doing Something That Will Hopefully Make People Forget About That Whole Cheating Scandal

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 08: Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers on the bench during the in the first half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on March 8, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Khloé and Jordyn seemed to be the furthest things from his mind.

Published 18 hours ago

News headlines may not be going in Tristan Thompson’s favor as of late, however he’s trying to move on from the whole Khloe Kardashian/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with some good deeds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ official Twitter account posted video of their team’s big man leading a Sort and Pack race between the team and the information security firm TrustedSec on Tuesday morning (March 19) at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

"But Team @RealTristan13 is leading his team in efficiency! The @CleFoodBank Sort & Pack Race with @TrustedSec is heating up," the Cavs Twitter captioned under the video. The food and supplies are slated to go to local families in need.

Some on Twitter gave Thompson props for his work while others still can’t let go of the cheating scandal and commented likewise.

Aside from today’s community volunteering and the current NBA season, Tristan Thompson’s been laying relatively low since he and Jordyn Woods made headlines late last month. Hopefully he can use this as a tool to help bolster his struggling public image.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

