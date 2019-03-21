Reports Say Pistons Star Blake Griffin Was Called ‘Boy’ By A Timberwolves Fan

In December 2018 , Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin was involved in an altercation with a Minnesota Timberwolves fan during a game. After a similar incident involving a Utah Jazz heckler and Russell Westbrook sparked a conversation on fans taunting players, a sports reporter revealed Griffin was set off after he was called “boy.”

According to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press , the Timberwolves fan was heckling Griffin throughout the game, but the situation reached its climax when the fan allegedly called Griffin “boy.”

Blake Griffin being called "boy" by a fan is what understandably ignited past altercation. ➡️ https://t.co/ER5XljCQ3x pic.twitter.com/46n1xKKHZT

“Do you want to f**k with me?" Griffin allegedly said as teammate Zaza Pachulia pulled him away. Other players on the court also restrained Griffin from confronting the fan, who was eventually ejected from the game.

Ellis tweeted about the incident after Utah Jazz officials banned the fan for repeatedly yelling offensive and racially charged language at Russell Westbrook. The fan also called Westbrook “boy” during multiple games last year, reported Yahoo Sports.

After the Timberwolves fan was ejected, the team didn’t respond to questions about whether he faced additional punishment.

In the end, Griffin scored 34 points against the Timberwolves in a 129-123 overtime win.