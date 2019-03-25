Cliff Dixon’s Homegoing Celebration Was An Emotional Gathering Of His Family And Closest Friends

TheShadeRoom obtained video footage from the service. In one clip, mourners were seen holding balloons as they engaged in prayer. In another clip, Dixon’s loved ones cheered as they released balloons into the sky.

Friends and family celebrated the life and legacy of 32-year-old Cliff Dixon during a homegoing ceremony last night. Dixon was fatally shot during his birthday celebration on Thursday (March 21).

Dixon was gunned down in the parking lot of a strip mall in Chamblee, Georgia. According to Fox News Atlanta, police believe there was a single gunman who took off on foot after the shooting. According to Fox Atlanta, the investigation has been hindered because many of the security cameras within the vicinity of the shooting were not working at the time of the shooting.

He was known widely for his basketball skills. Prior to playing professionally for ball clubs overseas, Dixon was a star basketball player for Western Kentucky University. He also hit the court as part of Maryland's Suitland High School basketball team.

A close friend of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, Dixon made a name for himself within the entertainment industry. Rihanna, Fabolous, Dave East and Lil Mo were among the celebrities to pay their respects on social media.

Hours after learning of his childhood friend's death, Durant led his team to a victory against the Indiana Pacers. His coach, Steve Kerr, said KD — who scored 15 points, six assists and three blocks in the game — played "with a heavy heart."