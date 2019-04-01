Nipsey Hussle Seen Celebrating Texas Tech's Elite Eight Victory Less Than 24 Hours Before Death

Less than 24 hours before he was fatally shot in front of his Los Angeles clothing store, rapper Nipsey Hussle was spotted celebrating with Texas Tech fans during their historic Elite Eight victory over Gonzaga.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf tweeted Nipsey Hussle was in the Texas Tech section cheering on the Red Raiders during the game. “Nipsey Hussle was in the Texas Tech cheering section last night in Anaheim. He was going crazy in the final seconds of the game and talking to Red Raiders fans throughout,” Medcalf tweeted. After the electrifying game, Texas Tech player Brandone Francis invited the rapper to the Texas Tech locker room. Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver also tagged Nipsey Hussle in his Instagram Story.

Francis also shared a video of himself with Nipsey Hussle celebrating the team’s advancement to the Final Four. Once news broke of the rapper's murder, Francis shared a touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle on his Instagram page.

“I will never forget about you. Last night our team made history and you were there to witness it all by coming to support me along w/my family. You were living the moment just like you were in the court with us,” Francis wrote. “You were so inspiring, motivational, and Legendary through your music/songs. Words won’t be able to bring you back, But I want you to know that I admire you so so much for everything that you were, And that your Legacy will live FOREVER and ever.” In addition to the Texas Tech players, NBA teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors paid tribute to the 33-year-old rapper during their Sunday night games. A custom jersey for Nipsey Hussle, who frequented Clippers games, hung in the locker room of the Staples Center, while the Los Angeles Clippers played a touching video montage of the L.A. native in the stadium. During the Golden State Warriors' team warm-up, Hussle’s music blasted over the speakers while players like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant danced along.

The Clippers honored Nipsey Hussle, who was killed today in LA, with a tribute before tipoff against Memphis. Hussle was close with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. pic.twitter.com/OMOEUQ2DY3 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 1, 2019 They just played @NipseyHussle at Oracle and here’s Draymond Green and Kevin Durant paying respects. pic.twitter.com/VhSDgJuXWU — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) April 1, 2019

While the Los Angeles Lakers are out of the playoffs and could not mourn Nipsey Hussle’s loss during a game, the team shared a tribute to the musician on their official Twitter page.

Artist. Activist. Angeleno.



L.A. mourns the loss of one of our own, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/7DovnRkayn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 1, 2019

Written by BET Staff