Prayers Up: Kevin Durant Posts Tribute To 'Adopted Brother' Cliff Dixon After Funeral

Today, the community put a King to rest. Your death has shaken the Suitland Community. Guns Down in our homes, Guns Down in our streets, and Guns Down in our community!!!! What was meant for evil God uses for good. #gunsdowninourcommunity #gunsdownfriday #ripcliff #ripcliffdixon #cliffdixon #longlivelavish #showlove #showmorelove