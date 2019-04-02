Prayers Up: Kevin Durant Posts Tribute To 'Adopted Brother' Cliff Dixon After Funeral

<<attends Kevin Durant's Birthday Party>> at 40 / 40 Club on September 22, 2013 in New York City.

Prayers Up: Kevin Durant Posts Tribute To 'Adopted Brother' Cliff Dixon After Funeral

The Warriors' star missed practice to attend.

Published 2 days ago

On Monday, Cliff Dixon was laid to rest just over a week after he was fatally shot while celebrating his 32nd birthday at Atlanta’s SL Lounge.

Funeral attendees shared pictures of the program as well as videos from the procession to Instagram.

Dixon was close friends with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, who grew up with the former basketball player in the Washington, D.C., area. As a teen, Durant’s mother took in Dixon, who quickly became known as Durant’s “adopted brother.”

The NBA player also shared a personal tribute to Dixon on his Instagram Story Monday.

(Photo: Kevin Durant via Instagram)

Durant and his teammate Quinn Cook, who was also friends with Dixon, missed practice Monday to attend the D.C. funeral. Durant and Cook flew out after Sunday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Before Sunday’s win, Durant and his teammates were also devastated by news that rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

Durant, Draymond Green, Steph Curry and other players were seen dancing to Hussle’s music during a tribute before tip-off.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news