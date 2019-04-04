James Harden Opens Up About Nipsey Hussle's Death

James Harden is breaking his silence over the loss of his friend Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey’s death was so hard on the Houston Rockets' guard that he took off practice on Monday to mourn the Slauson rapper. During a postgame interview Wednesday night (April 3) in Los Angeles, Harden explained what the loss of Nipsey Hussle meant for him and the world.

"He was powerful, not just to a certain dynamic or to a certain city, but just to the world," he said of Hussle after the Rockets beat the Clippers 135-103. "He was a leader. He was so many things and his life got taken away off nonsense, off BS. So, it's been sad, man. I think, not only myself, but a lot of people around this world were affected by it. It doesn't seem real."