Stephen A. Smith Is Slated To Become The Highest Paid Personality At ESPN

Stephen A. Smith, the popular and sometimes controversial sports analyst, may become the most compensated on-air talent at ESPN.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Smith is “in line” to rake in between $8 million and $10 million annually. His current deal with ESPN is set to expire in 2021 and the two sides are currently in the final stages of negotiations.

ESPN is reportedly prepared to give Smith a substantial raise rather than losing him to a competitor.

Smith has been with ESPN since 2005, and is one of the most notable names and voices at the network. Currently, he’s an analyst on “First Take,” “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” a frequent guest on ESPN’s NBA coverage, and more. His current deal is worth around $5 million per year.

For a point of reference, the current highest paid on-air talent at ESPN is Mike Greenberg who earns $6.5 million a year to host “Get Up!” The Post’s report also claims “PTI’s” Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser are “believed to be in Greenberg’s neighborhood.”

Congrats to Stephen A. Smith. Keep winning!