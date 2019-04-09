Dwyane Wade Budweiser Ad About The Lives He's Touched Has People Bawling

If you are someone who grew up watching Dwyane Wade play basketball, you may already be a little in your feelings about his upcoming final game in the NBA. Thanks to a new Budweiser ad celebrating the life and legacy of Wade, you should load up on tissues and prepare to do a full-on ugly cry. The ad’s concept played off Wade’s season-long tradition of collecting different players’ jerseys to decorate a wall of his house. As part of the commercial, Budweiser told Wade they had five more jerseys to finish his wall, but they did not tell him who they were from. While the NBA superstar may have been expecting five other players to walk out and meet him on the court, he instead was joined by five unique individuals who were directly affected by his generosity.

These people included the sister of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, whose favorite player was Wade. After Oliver’s killing, Wade wrote the teen’s name on his shoe to honor his memory.



Also featured in the commercial was a woman whose family was taken on a shopping spree financed by Wade after their house burned down just before Christmas. There was also a man who admitted he was headed down the wrong path until Wade’s words inspired him to make a positive life change.



Another woman in the ad explained how she couldn’t afford to go to college until Wade’s organization gave her a full-tuition scholarship.



The final person featured was Wade’s own mother, Jolinda Wade, who bravely opened up about her struggle with addiction and time spent in prison. Jolinda tearfully expressed how Wade’s support through all of her battles inspired her to turn her life around.



“I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player. You are bigger than basketball.”



In the end, each person gave Wade a special article of clothing that represented his or her special bond to the soon-to-be-retired NBA player.



The Budweiser ad not only went viral soon after it was released, but it reminded many people about the incredible contributions Wade has made off the court.

