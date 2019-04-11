The WNBA Brings A New Vibe This Upcoming Season

Last night, Wednesday, April 10th, Nike Headquarters in New York City held their WNBA panel and draft. The season will start off with Nike renewing its efforts to raise women’s global profile in the game of basketball. Nike wants to strengthen partnerships, invest in participation and coaching, and help transition former players into sport-based professions.

The night started off with a panel full of women empowerment. Moderated by ESPN sports commentator Holly Rowe, Tulsa Shock forward Sheryl Swoopes, VP of Nike Women Rosemary St. Clair, Seattle Storm Guard Sue Bird, New York Liberty Guard Kia Nurse, and Kathy Behrens, NBA’s President of Social Responsibility and Player Programs.

The WNBA panel highlighted their commitment to growing the sport so that men and women can have an equal opportunity on and off the court. They mentioned a few topics about how women should be supporting women, life in the WNBA, equal pay, mental health, the power of social media, and giving back to the community.

The WNBA regular season begins May 24.