Students At LeBron James' I Promise School Are Going Beyond 'Expectations'

Just one year after it opened, LeBron James’ “I Promise” school in Akron is producing some very impressive results.

While only 240 students were enrolled in the inaugural 365 days, 3rd and 4th graders, according to the New York Times, are greatly improving their test scores. In math and reading, 3rd graders district-wide exam scores jumped to the 9th percentile while 4th graders moved into the 16th. Both had previously been in the lowest percentile at 1 percent.

In math, 3rd graders jumped from the lowest percentile to the 18th while 4th graders jumped from 2 percent to the 30th.

LeBron James is taking note of how his school and influence is making a big difference in his hometown. "These kids are doing an unbelievable job, better than we all expected,” he told the Times. "When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors."

As previously reported, beyond normal school supplies and access to teachers, the I Promise school provides clothing and snacks to families who need it. Students are also provided a bicycle.

Congrats to a wonderful first year!