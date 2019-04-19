UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns After ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments

30 December 2014: UNC head coach Sylvia Hatchell. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the University at Albany Great Danes at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in a 2014-15 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball game. UNC won the game 71-56. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns After ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments

Sylvia Hatchell made history as a women’s collegiate basketball coach.

Published 6 hours ago

Sylvia Hatchell, the University of North Carolina’s longtime head women’s basketball coach, has resigned after a review, commissioned by the school, which found she made “racially insensitive” comments.

The school’s athletics director and other officials announced the news on Thursday (April 18) and claimed Hatchell wielded “undue influence” regarding the players’ medical issues and pressured them to play. One of the winningest coaches in women’s college basketball history allegedly suggested her players would be “hanged from trees with nooses” if they didn’t improve their play.

Hatchell’s attorney, Wade Smith, told The Washington Post his client said she would never use the word “noose” and that her comment was about being “hung out to dry.” In a university-issued statement about her resignation, Hatchell said she is grateful she was able to have her “dream job” she began 33 years ago.

"Now, I will turn my attention to supporting the University in different ways,” the statement reads. “I will continue to raise money for the Lineberger Cancer Center, to establish a ministry of exercise and recovery for cancer patients and to push for equal facilities and treatment for women's athletics.”

On April 1, UNC announced they had put Hatchell on leave and commissioned a review of her comments. According to 28 current players and personnel connected to the program there was "a breakdown of connectivity between the players and Hatchell."

The findings "led us to conclude that the program needed to be taken in a new direction," Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said Thursday. "Coach Hatchell agrees, and she offered her resignation today. I accepted it."

The “noose” comment allegedly came after a December 28 game against Howard, a historically Black college. The review cited six parents who spoke to their daughters about the incident.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

BMJ Finale

Tue April 23 8/7c

Followed By The Premiere Of Games People Play

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC