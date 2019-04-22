LeBron James Says Viral Video Of White Cop Slamming 15-Year-Old Lucca's Head Into Ground 'Hurts Me To My Soul'

Viral video of a Florida police officer slamming a 15-year-old Black boy’s head into the concrete pavement drew outrage from people around the country, including NBA superstar LeBron James.

Footage from the incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 18, shows the teen, who has been referred to both as “Lucca” and “Delucca” on social media, reaching down to pick up the cellphone of another teen who is already on the ground. After Lucca stood back up, he was pepper sprayed in the face before Broward County sheriff’s deputy Christopher Krickovich grabbed him by the shoulders and slammed him to the ground.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, Krickovich said Lucca took an "aggressive stance" towards his partner while they were arresting another teenager for trespassing.

"While I was dealing with the male on the ground, I observed his phone slide to the right of me and then behind me," Krickovich wrote. "I observed a teen wearing a red tank top reach down and attempt to grab the male student’s phone. [The teen] took an aggressive stance, bladed his body and began clenching his fists."

Lucca was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest without violence, while the other unidentified person was reportedly released, the affidavit states.

Shortly after the graphic video was posted online, the hashtag #JusticeforLucca began trending. Many Twitter users began calling on Florida officials to take disciplinary action. NBA celebrities such as LeBron James and Steve Kerr tweeted their disgust about the video.