Russell Wilson Gifts Seahawks Linemen $12K Each In Amazon Stock

After signing a historic $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson is spreading the wealth to his offensive linemen.

To show his appreciation to the linemen for keeping him safe when the ball is snapped, the 30-year-old bought each of them $12,000 in Amazon stock. In the end, the NFL superstar spent $156,000 on the financial present, reported Fox Business.

Wilson also penned a special message of gratitude to his teammates.

“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” Wilson wrote in the letter obtained by TMZ Sports. “This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.

“You have invested in my life,” Wilson continued in the letter. “This is my investment into yours.”

Last week, Wilson signed a 4-year, $140 million contract extension, which breaks down to about $35 million every year. The contract gave Wilson the highest annual average and largest signing bonus in NFL history.

While Wilson may not be the first NFL quarterbacks to reward their offensive linemen, he does differ from other players who often shell out money for jewelry, clothes or cars.

Last December, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Rams running back Todd Gurley got together and bought their offensive linemen off-road Polaris Rangers, which start at $16,000.