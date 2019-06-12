Mistrial Declared In Rape Cases Of Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow

Kellen Winslow, a former tight end for the Cleveland Browns and University of Miami standout, was convicted on Monday (June 10) of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman in Encinitas, California, according to the New York Times. The incident reportedly happened in May 2018. The accuser says she befriended the former football player, but he then attacked her next to his vehicle after inviting her for coffee. He was also convicted of indecent exposure and lewd conduct toward the same woman.

According to Sports Illustrated, a mistrial was declared on two other charges of rape that left the jury deadlocked. Those include the alleged sexual assault of a 54-year-old hitchhiker who claims Winslow drove her to an Encinitas shopping center parking lot and raped her in his Hummer and a then-17-year-old girl who accused Winslow of sexually assaulting her in 2003 while she was unconscious.

Winslow faces three to eight years in prison for the rape and exposure convictions involving the 58-year-old and could face up to life in prison if convicted on all other counts during a possible retrial.

Winslow's attorneys reportedly indicated they want him to be sentenced after the case is retried and plan to appeal the three convictions.

Defense lawyer Emily Bahr said Winslow was "shocked by that verdict" as was his family, including his father, a former Los Angeles Chargers icon and Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr., who sat behind his son every day of his trial.

Kellen Winslow Jr. was a standout football star at the University of Miami where he won a college football National Championship. His success in college propelled him to be selected as the sixth overall draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2004.

His NFL career wasn’t as successful, however his first few years in Northeastern Ohio did see sparks of potential. Five years later he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.