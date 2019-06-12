Steph Curry’s Mother Sonya Curry Was Ruthlessly Heckled By Toronto Raptors Fans

Canada’s reputation for being friendly and cordial is taking a major hit this week, and it seems the NBA Finals is to blame. The Toronto Raptors are one game away from winning it all for the first time in franchise history, but being this close to a ring is bringing out the worst in the country’s basketball fans.

After Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant re-injured his achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday (June 10), fans were heard cheering his misfortune and were subsequently dragged on social media for it. Now, though, classlessness has gone to a whole another level.

Sonya Curry, the mother of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, encountered some angry Toronto Raptors fans outside of her hotel on Sunday night. Video shows Mrs. Curry walking from her vehicle to the hotel with fans booing at her and at least one yelling “F**k you!” Sonya then walks over to confront the men with some pretty impressive courage.