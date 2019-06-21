Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Welcome Baby Girl And Her Name Will Give You All The Feels

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Big news for Kobe and Vanessa Bryant!
The couple recently announced that they've welcomed their fourth daughter on Thursday. Vanessa also shared that they've chosen to name her Capri Kobe Bryant after her NBA legend pops.
"Our baby girl is here!!!!" Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Friday. "So thankful for our newest baby blessing."
Kobe, 40, posted the same photo of their newborn's blanket, writing, "We are beyond excited that our baby girl 'Koko' has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed."
Kobe and Vanessa announced they were expecting back in January, in an Instagram post. Little Capri joins their three girls: Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2.
While the couple now has four children, this may not be the end of their baby journey. Kobe hinted back in March that they may try for a boy, telling Extra, "I think [Vanessa] wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I'm super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be a mama's boy forever — that sort of thing. We'll see if I can deliver, I don't know."
(Photo by Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS