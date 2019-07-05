Miami Dolphins Defensive Tackle Kendrick Norton Has Left Arm Amputated After Car Crash

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his left arm amputated after an early morning car accident on July 4.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Norton’s black 2017 Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after colliding with a concrete barrier. A gray 2015 Maserati was also involved in the crash. The driver of the Maserati was not injured.

The reason for the collision remains unknown.

At the scene of the accident, paramedics had to amputate Norton’s left arm to remove him from the rolled-over vehicle, reported the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The defensive tackle remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Both passengers injured in Norton’s truck were transported to the trauma center, but only Norton’s injuries are considered serious.

Sources told the Sun-Sentinel the 22-year-old’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa, Norton’s agent, tweeted Thursday morning. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

After the accident, a representative for the Miami Dolphins tweeted the team has been made aware of the accident. The spokesperson did not give any more details into Norton’s future with the team.

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time,” a Dolphins spokesman tweeted.

The Dolphins signed Norton last year after his stint with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

Norton attended Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville and was a star defensive linemen at the University of Miami before leaving early to enter the 2018 NFL draft.

During his three seasons on UM’s defensive line, Norton had 84 tackles (18 for loss), five sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.