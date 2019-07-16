Did Ben Simmons’ Sister Shade His Ex Kendall Jenner?

Written by Angela Wilson

You don’t mess with family. Just before Ben Simmons reportedly signed a five-year, $170 million dollar contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, his older sister, Liv Simmons, appeared to shade her brother’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on social media. The alleged shade came after Jenner was pictured on a yacht with Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma. Last Wednesday, Liv tweeted about a particular unnamed person who’s “known for dating athletes.”

I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE! — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019 Also, imagine not being the only sister in a family to work her way through a league. A family of hoes, those girls... — Bay Area Latina (@BayAreaLatina1) July 16, 2019

After being called out for subtweeting, Liv didn’t hold back and defended airing out her grievances online:

Oh fuck you guys I live under a tree 🌳 #shadylife — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019 I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019

She even clapped back at a few Jenner fans:

So you're dissing Kendall maybe?..@BenSimmons25 can u please tell your sister to shut up & stop hating on her. https://t.co/05EZUbQIv0 — Belle (@kendall_lately1) July 12, 2019 I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed romance rumors with Kuzma, replying to a tweet containing a meme of five NBA players she allegedly dated.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

Jenner and Simmons were first connected in May 2018. After a year of dating on and off, the couple split earlier this year, with reports citing distance as the primary dealbreaker. The supermodel spoke to Vogue Australia on keeping her romantic relationships to herself: “I’m very young, and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.” Jenner finally acknowledged the two were an item "for a bit now" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019. The 22-year-old ballplayer also kept a low profile when asked about their relationship during his GQ interview: "I keep a lot of things to myself.”