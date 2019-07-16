Did Ben Simmons’ Sister Shade His Ex Kendall Jenner?

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner arrive to Marquee New York on February 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Liv didn’t call Kendall out by name, but she did tweet, “If the shoe fits, wear it.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Angela Wilson

You don’t mess with family.

Just before Ben Simmons reportedly signed a five-year, $170 million dollar contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, his older sister, Liv Simmons, appeared to shade her brother’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on social media. 

The alleged shade came after Jenner was pictured on a yacht with Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma

Last Wednesday, Liv tweeted about a particular unnamed person who’s “known for dating athletes.”

After being called out for subtweeting, Liv didn’t hold back and defended airing out her grievances online:

She even clapped back at a few Jenner fans:

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed romance rumors with Kuzma, replying to a tweet containing a meme of five NBA players she allegedly dated.

Jenner and Simmons were first connected in May 2018. After a year of dating on and off, the couple split earlier this year, with reports citing distance as the primary dealbreaker.

The supermodel spoke to Vogue Australia on keeping her romantic relationships to herself: “I’m very young, and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.”

Jenner finally acknowledged the two were an item "for a bit now" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019. 

The 22-year-old ballplayer also kept a low profile when asked about their relationship during his GQ interview: "I keep a lot of things to myself.”

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

