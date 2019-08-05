Police: Portland State University Basketball Player Deante Strickland Fatally Shot By His Sister

A student-athlete at Portland State University was shot and killed on Friday and police say his sister was the culprit.

The school identified the victim as 22-year-old Deante Strickland, who played basketball and planned to play football in the fall.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deante," Portland State Director of Athletics Valerie Cleary said in a statement. "He represented everything it means to be a Viking in his hometown of Portland. He will forever be remembered for his character, determination and warm smile. Our prayers go out to his family and friends."

The Portland Police Bureau said 30-year-old Tamena J. Strickland, Deante’s sister, was arrested on a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Tamena was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Relatives of Deante and Tamena were shocked by the attack, which seemingly came from nowhere.

“Everyone is shocked,” Damian Strickland, Deante’s uncle, told the The Oregonian/OregonLive. “They are siblings.”

According to Damian, Deante left his house after he was shot and went across the street, where he sought help from contractors.

“The contractors were giving him CPR as he was saying, ‘My sister shot me ... I don’t want to die,’ ” Damian Strickland told the local newspaper. “We’re confused as to the motive. There wasn’t any ongoing disagreement or anything weird.”

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2 p.m. PT on August 2. When they arrived at the scene, they found Deante, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other injured women.

Damian Strickland identified the women as the victim's aunt and grandmother, both named Shirley. Neither of their injuries was life-threatening.

Deante Strickland earned All-State honors at Central Catholic High School in Portland, where he played basketball and football.

He was a member of Central Catholic’s state-champion football teams his junior and senior years, and was a key reserve on Portland State’s men’s basketball team the past two seasons, averaging 7.4 points in 65 games. He was planning to play running back for Portland State’s football team this fall.

"We are all deeply saddened and grieving about this tragic news," Viking Basketball Coach Barret Peery said in a statement. "We are better for having had Deante in our lives. His smile, passion and energy for life was second to none. He lit up a room and made the people around him better in every way. He loved his family, his friends and everyone around him. He had great pride in being a kid from Portland and it showed in how he competed each day. We will never forget him and he will always be with us. I love Deante and am a better man for having the opportunity to coach him. This entire community will miss him."