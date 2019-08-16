NFL Players Paid Undocumented Immigrant’s Bail

An undocumented immigrant is no longer in ICE’s (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody after two NFL players and other organizations paid his bail.

Jose Bello, 22, had been detained in ICE’s detention center for the last three months, telling KTLA, “I could see my whole future going out the window.”

Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints, the New York Immigrant Freedom Fund, and the National Bail Fund Network all contributed to his $50,000 bail.

Lee Wang, an employee at New York Immigrant Freedom Fund, told KERO when the athletes heard about Bello’s case, they wanted to help.

“They were just so outraged by what happened, to have a father and activist targeted for daring to speak his mind and challenging what are just outright xenophobic immigration policies,” Wang said.

Davis even tweeted about the incident.