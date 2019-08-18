Former Texas, NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Reportedly Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific running backs in college football during his time at the University of Texas, has reportedly passed away.

The 36-year-old’s attorney, Sam Bassett, says Austin, Texas police told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident in the city on Saturday night (August 17).

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the tragic incident occurred on Mount Bonnell Road in West Austin after 10 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to a car and motorcycle incident and reported two adults deceased with two others suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours before the reported crash, Benson posted a photo of a BMW motorcycle to his Instagram story with the caption: “My Saturday evening.”

A native of Midland, Texas, Benson was a college football star at the University of Texas from 2001 to 2004 and won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.

In 2005, Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears and would later play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Our thoughts are with Cedric Benson’s family and friends during this very difficult time.