Say What?! Royce White Claims LeBron is Helping ‘Blackball’ Carmelo Anthony From The NBA

Ex-NBA player Royce White, who has never been shy about expressing his opinions, says LeBron James is part of the reason Carmelo Anthony is not in the league.

In an interview with Fanatics View, White says Anthony is being “blackballed” and the Los Angeles Lakers signing of veteran Jared Dudley over Anthony proves it. White said:

“All of us here that played the game at the highest level know how good Melo is, and we know that there’s no way that the Lakers would go out and sign Jared Dudley and not sign Carmelo Anthony. And another question is, while a guy like LeBron is walking around here like he’s the face and voice of the players, how is he letting his banana-boat brother hang out there in the wings? And they go sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks that Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockstrap, I’ll slap him.”

Tough talk from White.

Anthony not having a job is a bit more complicated than him being a better player than Jared Dudley.

For whatever reason, Carmelo’s last two major stints in Oklahoma City and Houston did not work as planned.

In his prime Anthony was an All-Star NBA player and one of the top guys in the league. He is no longer that player.

Maybe the reason he hasn’t had any offers is because he doesn’t want a lesser role. However, during his last stop in Houston Anthony did accept a lesser role and came off the bench.

Maybe, Anthony’s fraught history with Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni has trickled throughout coaching and GM circles and nobody wants to sign him.

There could be any number of possibilities as to why he’s no longer in the league.

LeBron has come out in the past in support of Anthony, saying he’d love to play with him and offer words of encouragement.

At this point, that’s about all Lebron can do. Short of walking into GM Rob Pelinka’s office or calling Jeanie Buss (owner) and forcing their hand, there isn’t much he can do.

The question is, can Anthony be a contributing player on an NBA team. While many fans and even players think so, the people in charge seem to think otherwise.