Russell Westbrook Launches Tech Program To Educate At-Risk Youth In Los Angeles

So many players in the NBA love their hometowns and communities and are always available to lend a hand. Russell Westbrook is no different.

He announced on Monday (August 19), with the help of philanthropist Chad Brownstein, the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program in L.A. will train students for future careers in coding, computer literacy and computer engineering.

Westbrook is no stranger to philanthropic efforts. He started his own charitable foundation, Why Not?, in 2012 with the mission statement of inspiring and empowering children's lives.

Westbrook and Brownstein worked with the L.A. Conservation Corps to have a community-based program with a focus on kids. The Corps is an environmentally focused youth development organization.

One of the fiercest on-court competitors in the NBA, Westbrook has a heart of gold off the floor. He told PEOPLE magazine:

“I feel like this particular program actually impacts the kids’ futures, impacts their mind, the mentality of where they grew up, where they’re from. I definitely can relate to that because I feel like I was one of those kids growing up in the city of Los Angeles and finding my way, figuring out what was the best path for me.”

Westbrook, by nature a do-it-himself kind of guy, saw the need for those with the ability to lift up others. He continued:

“That was my motivation, honestly. I didn’t look for anybody to help or hand out but I definitely thought it was important that people that had the ‘power,’ the ability to be able to help, did that. It was motivation for me to be able to get to a level, to a point, where I can give back to some of the same kids that are in the same situation that I was in.”