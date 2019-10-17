Boxing Champ Errol Spence Jr. Charged With DWI In Devastating Crash

Errol Spence Jr.

The boxer’s Ferrari was totaled.

Written by Jarod Hector

Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has been charged with DWI after crashing his Ferrari in a devastating accident in Dallas last week, according to TMZ Sports.

The Dallas Police Department conducted an investigation and concluded that Spence’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was somewhere between 0.08 and 0.15.

In Texas, a DWI is defined as operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than 0.08 percent. The class B level misdemeanor, however, indicates Spence’s BAC wasn’t above 0.15 percent.

Spence was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, when the car flipped several times and he was ejected from the vehicle. 

He miraculously escaped the accident with no broken bones or major physical trauma. Only face lacerations and several broken teeth. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

Spence will have to appear and face the DWI charges. 

(Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

