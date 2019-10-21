Former Kansas City Chiefs Star Tamba Hali Is Building A School In His Home Country Of Liberia

TMZ Sports has learned that former Kansas City Chiefs all pro Tamba Hali is building an elementary school in Liberia.

Hali knows firsthand how much help the education system in Liberia needs.

He left his civil war-torn homeland when he was just 10 years old, and when he got to the United States he could barely read and write.

"Going back, interacting with the people, the elders, the young people. You can tell because of the civil war and all the negative things that's happened," Hali said. "The country is way behind when it comes to education, what my kids are learning, kids there that are 14, 15 years old cannot even do. Kids can't even add, can't even multiply. You wonder what the [education] system is like. In my looking at Liberia, it's to try to create a better Liberia for the future."

Hali was living in America with his father and became a good student and top prep football player for Teaneck high school in New Jersey before accepting a scholarship to play football at Penn State University.