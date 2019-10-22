Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett In Dallas

Dallas area police say two men are facing capital muder charges in connection with the death of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, warrants were obtained on Saturday (October 19) for the arrests of Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson.

Johnson was already in custody for unrelated charges and Lucky was being sought by police but eventually turned himself in.

Emmett was killed in the early morning on September 23rd.

Video obtained by the police showed Emmett sitting in his Range Rover with the door open in the driveway of his home. He appears to be looking at his phone when two men approach the vehicle. It is believed that the two men are Lucky and Johnson.

Emmett was 37 years old and is survived by his two daughters ages 2 and 3, and his seven sisters.

He was known as a standout basketball player from Texas Tech, the NBA and the BIG3. But family was the most important to him.

"His girls were and are his life," said his sister, Sasha Emmett, in September. "They don't really know what's going on, but they were with him all the time and he's going to be absent in their life now."