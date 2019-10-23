Four-Time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Played An Entire Season While Pregnant And 'Didn't Tell A Soul'

Diggins revealed that she played the entire 2018 season while pregnant and sat out 2019 as she was dealing with postpartum depression.

Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins sent several tweets on Saturday (October 19) in response to criticism she was receiving for sitting out the 2019 WNBA season.

Having no support from your own organization is unfortunate

People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc. Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically. But just wait though....KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY.

I played the ENTIRE season pregnant last year! All star, and led league (top 3-5) in MPG....didn’t tell a soul.

Diggins gave birth to her son in April and was struggling and decided not to play the 2019 season, seemingly because she didn’t receive support from the Wings.

“Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically,” she tweeted.

ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel reached out to the Wings for comment, and while they couldn’t speak specifically about Diggins’ medical history due to privacy, team president Greg Bibb did say the Wings employed licensed psychologists for all players.

"These professionals have worked with our players in a team setting, and also have been made available to our athletes on a one-on-one basis.”

Despite playing all of 2018 while pregnant, Diggins ranked fourth in the WNBA in total minutes and was top 10 in the league in points, assists and steals per game.

Still, for Diggins to feel the way she did and to take to Twitter, this was a serious situation and we haven’t heard the entire story.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Diggins wrote:

"The blasts that disrespect of mothers (and our rights) in the WNBA is incredible. I can't wait until you hear my story FROM ME!"