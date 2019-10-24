MLB Looking Into Umpire’s Tweets Threatening ‘Civil War’ If Donald Trump Is Impeached

ESPN has learned that Major League Baseball is investigating a tweet sent by umpire Rob Drake regarding the impeachment proceedings of Donald Trump.

In a since-deleted tweet, from an account assumed to be Drake’s that is also no longer active, he said:

"I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

That tweet was preceded by another tweet earlier in the day about the same impeachment proceedings.

"You can't do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?" that tweet read.

Tweeting one’s political opinions isn’t against the law, but the reference to the assault rifle and Civil War is disturbing.

The Civil War was a horrific period in this nation’s history, is Drake really championing that as a viable next step if Trump is impeached? Is violence his presumed recourse for an action he disagrees with?

Drake umpired his first MLB game in 1999 and joined the league's full-time staff in 2010. He's been involved in many major events including the All-Star Game and playoffs. He is not assigned to umpire any of the World Series games.

It will be interesting to see how this is handled by Major League Baseball and the Umpires Association.

Whatever action they take will certainly become public, and may cause a reaction from certain fans.