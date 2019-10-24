Simone Biles Adds ‘Unique Spin’ To First Pitch At The World Series

Written by Jarod Hector

Still basking in the glory of another dominating World Championships where she won five gold medals and became the most decorated gymnast ever, Simone Biles threw out the first pitch for her hometown Houston Astros before Game 2 of the World Series. Biles, decked out in jeans and an Astros jersey, stood just in front of the pitchers mound and did a standing twisting backflip. The crowd at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston roared with appreciation. Then she calmly took the baseball and delivered a pitch right across the plate to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

This is the second time Biles has thrown out the first pitch at an Astros game. She also did it back in July of 2016.

Though the one on Wednesday (October 23) night was likely more nerve-racking, given the World Series stage. “Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified,” she said before the pitch, according to NBC Sports. “So I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.” Like everything else she does, Biles nailed it. Unfortunately the Astros couldn’t follow suit. They lost to the Washington Nationals 12-3, and are down 0-2 in the series.