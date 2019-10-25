Charles Barkley Tells Klay Thompson Warriors Will Not Make The Playoffs This Season

Charles Barkley doesn’t think the Golden State Warriors will make the playoffs this season.

During halftime of the Warriors’ season opener in their new arena against the Los Angeles Clippers, Barkley told an injured Klay Thompson that his team doesn’t have enough scoring to compete in the Western Conference.

The Warriors were trailing 65-54 at the half when Thompson joined Barkley on the TNT “Inside the NBA” set.

Thompson, who is out indefinitely as he rehabs his surgically repaired ACL, told Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker that he believes the Warriors’ title window is open for the next five to six years.

So as much as he wants to get back on the court, he won’t rush it and jeopardize long-term health and success.

Barkley first wished Klay a speedy recovery, and then told the sharpshooter he’s wrong.

The NBA Hall of Famer picked the Warriors to make the playoffs as either the seventh or eighth seed, but after just one half of the basketball game, he decided they simply aren’t good enough.