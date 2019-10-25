Charles Barkley Tells Klay Thompson Warriors Will Not Make The Playoffs This Season

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Charles Barkley doesn’t think the Golden State Warriors will make the playoffs this season.
During halftime of the Warriors’ season opener in their new arena against the Los Angeles Clippers, Barkley told an injured Klay Thompson that his team doesn’t have enough scoring to compete in the Western Conference.
The Warriors were trailing 65-54 at the half when Thompson joined Barkley on the TNT “Inside the NBA” set.
Thompson, who is out indefinitely as he rehabs his surgically repaired ACL, told Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker that he believes the Warriors’ title window is open for the next five to six years.
So as much as he wants to get back on the court, he won’t rush it and jeopardize long-term health and success.
Barkley first wished Klay a speedy recovery, and then told the sharpshooter he’s wrong.
The NBA Hall of Famer picked the Warriors to make the playoffs as either the seventh or eighth seed, but after just one half of the basketball game, he decided they simply aren’t good enough.
The Warriors did go on to lose that game 141-122. But the Clippers might be the best team in the league.
Thompson was diplomatic and told Barkley he’s entitled to be “pessimistic” about the Warriors given the turnover on the roster. But Klay believes in the team’s young guys and is not going to count them out.
It’s early in the season and Thursday night (October 24) was game one of 82 for the Warriors.
Barkley’s cause for concern is reasonable, but offense isn’t really this team’s issue. If the Warriors want to make the playoffs and contend for a title, their defense will need to improve greatly.
We’ll see whether Barkley or Thompson proves to be right over the course of the season.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports)
