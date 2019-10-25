Prayers Up: Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Ayesha Harrison Jex Dies Of Cancer At 40

Ayesha Harrison-Jex, the sister of Hall of Fame player turned broadcast analyst Shaquille O’Neal, passed away on Thursday (October 24) at the age of 40.

Harrison-Jex was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

According to People Magazine, she graduated with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Florida A&M University, and was also a mother to her son, Bryce.

She will be laid to rest in a military cemetery and will be buried next to O’Neal’s stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison, who was also her father.

O’Neal’s “Inside the NBA” on TNT family sent their condolences in a heartfelt message during Thursday night’s broadcast.