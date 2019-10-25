Prayers Up: Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Ayesha Harrison Jex Dies Of Cancer At 40

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Ayesha Harrison-Jex, the sister of Hall of Fame player turned broadcast analyst Shaquille O’Neal, passed away on Thursday (October 24) at the age of 40.
Harrison-Jex was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.
According to People Magazine, she graduated with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Florida A&M University, and was also a mother to her son, Bryce.
She will be laid to rest in a military cemetery and will be buried next to O’Neal’s stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison, who was also her father.
O’Neal’s “Inside the NBA” on TNT family sent their condolences in a heartfelt message during Thursday night’s broadcast.
Host Ernie Johnson said of O'Neal, "When he struggles, we struggle with him, because he's one of our brothers. ... He said his world revolves around his brother and two sisters, and he lost one of his sisters this morning, far too early."
O’Neal responded via Twitter, saying:
“Thanks for the condolences and the love. If I had older brothers, it would be you 3. Love y’all and love you more Candice.”
Shaq also received condolences from fans and fellow media members. Former ESPN reporter Jeannine Edwards wished Shaq and his family “comfort in the coming days.”
Prayers up to Shaq and his family. Rest in peace, Ayesha.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS