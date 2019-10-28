LeBron James And His Family Forced To Evacuate Home Due To Wildfires

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Los Angeles area wildfires have forced many residents to evacuate their homes. Including Lakers superstar LeBron James and his family.
Bron posted updates about his family and their search for rooms after evacuating their home.
While Bron and his family appear to be ok, millions of other California residents still face danger.
Wildfires are common during the fall months in California. This year both the northern and southern sections of the state are being hit simultaneously.
According to CNN, the Tick Fire in southern California destroyed at least 22 structures and threatened 10,000 more. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday (October 27).
Heavy winds and very dry vegetation in the area indicate the fire will continue to grow.
"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires," Newsom said in a statement. "It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires."
Prayers up to everyone in California.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS