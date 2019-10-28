LeBron James And His Family Forced To Evacuate Home Due To Wildfires

Bron posted updates about his family and their search for rooms after evacuating their home.

Los Angeles area wildfires have forced many residents to evacuate their homes. Including Lakers superstar LeBron James and his family.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾

While Bron and his family appear to be ok, millions of other California residents still face danger.

Wildfires are common during the fall months in California. This year both the northern and southern sections of the state are being hit simultaneously.

According to CNN, the Tick Fire in southern California destroyed at least 22 structures and threatened 10,000 more. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday (October 27).

Heavy winds and very dry vegetation in the area indicate the fire will continue to grow.

"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires," Newsom said in a statement. "It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires."

Prayers up to everyone in California.