Tiger Woods Ties Sam Snead For The Most Career PGA Tour Titles With 82nd Victory

Tiger Woods made history again. The 43-year-old golfer won his 82nd career PGA Tour title, tying the record held by Sam Snead.

The inaugural Zozo Championship is the first event ever sanctioned by the PGA Tour in Japan.

Woods carded rounds of 64, 64, 66 and 67 to earn a three-shot victory over the field.

According to ESPN, Woods has now won PGA Tour events in seven countries: the United States, Canada, Scotland, England, Ireland, Spain and Japan.

Securing his 82nd PGA Tour title was not a surprise per se. Many thought it would eventually happen once he was healthy again. That it happened at this event in Japan so soon, given Woods’ health issues this summer coming off of knee surgery, was the surprise.

"Well, it's a big number,'' Woods said. "It's about consistency and doing it for a long period of time. Sam did it into his 50s, and I'm in my early to mid-40s. So it's about being consistent and doing it for a very long period of time. I've been very fortunate to have had the career I've had so far.”

This was Woods’ first official start of the 2019-2020 golf season, and it looks like he’s poised to break the tie with Snead at some point during the season.

He has now won three tournaments in his last 14 starts, including last year’s Tour Championship and this year’s Masters; his 15th major title.

The career of arguably the greatest golfer of all-time started out like a house on fire. He was breaking records seemingly every week, racking up tour wins and major titles. Then he hit a rough patch after the revelation of his infidelities, a rash of injuries and, of course, issues.

But things seem to be back on track, and a second run at history could be in the works.

"I probably thought about [the record] when I got north of 50, but then unfortunately I went through some rough patches with my back and didn't play for a number of years, so that record seemed like it was out of reach,'' Woods said. "Having had my fourth back procedure and being able to come back and play at a decently high level again, it put the number back in the conversation again.

"Lo and behold, here we are tied.''