Trump Hit With Boos And ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants At World Series

Donald Trump was on hand for Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sunday (October 27). He was greeted with a chorus of boos, and there were chants of “lock him up” by some fans.

The president was joined by first lady Melania Trump, Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), according to Vox.

Trump, often the leader of “lock her up” chants aimed at his then-opponent Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, was first seen to clap and smile, but as the boos grew louder the smile dissipated.

This is hardly surprising, given the acts committed by Trump during his presidency.

With the overwhelming allegations of campaign finance crimes, abuse of power, financial connection to foreign enemies, subverting the justice system, etc., to say nothing of his possible impeachment for said alleged crimes, it’s easy to see why he was not a crowd favorite on Sunday.

To be fair, Trump isn’t the first U.S. president to receive loud boos at a sporting event. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush were all subject to ridicule from sports fans.

Still, video of the moment went viral and had the internet in a frenzy.