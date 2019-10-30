LeBron James Sends Taco Truck To Thank First Responders Fighting Getty Fire

LeBron James

The Lakers' superstar offered a kind gesture of gratitude.

LeBron James and his family, like many other California residents, have been temporarily displaced from their homes due to the wildfires ravaging the state. 

On Monday (October 28) he sent a series of tweets updating the status on his family’s search for rooms. In his final tweet he made sure to thank all the first responders and wished them well.

On Tuesday (October 29) he offered another gesture to some of the Southern California first responders. 

A taco truck. 

Putting a whole new spin on his popular weekly “Taco Tuesday” celebrations. 

Bron could not express his appreciation and admiration enough for those “brave men and women.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thanked Bron for his gesture via Twitter.

Bron wasn’t the only famous figure to lend a hand. 

Celebrity chef Guy Fierei served lunch and dinner to firefighters in Sonoma County as the northern end of the state is also dealing with wildfires. 

CBS News reports the fires have burned tens of thousands of acres in Northern and Central California and have forced nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated from their homes. Severe winds up to 75 miles per hour have escalated the situation. Nearly one million people are expected to lose power this week due to the fires. 

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

