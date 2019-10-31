Prayers Up: Knicks’ Reggie Bullock Loses Second Sister To Baltimore Violence

Baltimore is one of the poorest cities in America. One of the major symptoms of poverty is violence.

The violence in Baltimore has claimed the life of Keiosha Moore, sister of New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock, according to ESPN.

Moore, 22, was a victim of gun violence. She was fatally shot and wounded in the chest, according to police.

This is Bullock’s second sister to fall victim to the violence in Baltimore.

Back in 2014 his sister Mia Henderson, who was a transgender woman, was stabbed to death in Baltimore. Bullock was then a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bullock posted about the loss on his Instagram account.