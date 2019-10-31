Prayers Up: Knicks’ Reggie Bullock Loses Second Sister To Baltimore Violence

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Baltimore is one of the poorest cities in America. One of the major symptoms of poverty is violence.
The violence in Baltimore has claimed the life of Keiosha Moore, sister of New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock, according to ESPN.
Moore, 22, was a victim of gun violence. She was fatally shot and wounded in the chest, according to police.
This is Bullock’s second sister to fall victim to the violence in Baltimore.
Back in 2014 his sister Mia Henderson, who was a transgender woman, was stabbed to death in Baltimore. Bullock was then a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bullock posted about the loss on his Instagram account.
No arrests have been made in connection with Moore’s murder.
The man who stabbed Henderson was acquitted in 2017.
Bullock has since become an advocate for LGBTQ rights.
Bullock was also active on Twitter after the death of his sister, Moore.
The New York Knicks issued a team statement about Bullock and his teammate Dennis Smith Jr., who also experienced a death in the family.
"Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of two of our players' close family members,'' said Knicks team president Steve Mills. “At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them and their families."
In 2018 the city of Baltimore recorded 309 murders. The number of recorded murders so far this year is already at 283.
Moore was one of nine people shot in Baltimore on Monday (October 28) and one of the three who died.
At this rate it looks like last year’s total will be surpassed.
Prayers up to Reggie Bullock and his family.
(Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
