From LeBron To Steph Curry, Our Favorite Athletes Didn’t Come To Play This Halloween

It seems that professional athletes love Halloween just as much as anyone else. Thanks to social media we got to see the funny and creative side of many of your favorite ballers, headlined by none other than LeBron James.

Bron and his wife, Savannah, went all out as “Edward Scissorhands” and “Medusa, respectively.”

According to TMZ, Bron brought in "Project Runway" star Michael Costello to make Savannah’s custom Medusa dress, and YouTube superstar Alex Faction handled the makeup.