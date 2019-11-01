From LeBron To Steph Curry, Our Favorite Athletes Didn’t Come To Play This Halloween

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
It seems that professional athletes love Halloween just as much as anyone else. Thanks to social media we got to see the funny and creative side of many of your favorite ballers, headlined by none other than LeBron James.
Bron and his wife, Savannah, went all out as “Edward Scissorhands” and “Medusa, respectively.”
According to TMZ, Bron brought in "Project Runway" star Michael Costello to make Savannah’s custom Medusa dress, and YouTube superstar Alex Faction handled the makeup.
Bron wasn’t the only athlete getting in on the Halloween fun on Thursday (October 31).
Tom Brady was a stormtrooper for the Galactic Empire. The Star Wars fans out there get that.
Brady even had time to poke fun at his old rival Peyton Manning.
Stephen Curry didn’t let his broken left hand stop him from celebrating with wife Ayesha and the kids. “Toy Story” was their theme.
Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyonce. Celebrities dressing as celebrities. Nice.
Wizards guard John Wall was “The Joker” and reminded everyone he still can “Dougie.”
From our favorite athletes to an infamous athlete’s favorite athlete, everyone got in on the Halloween action.
If you’re Mahomes, you have to be mortified, right? Come on, y’all were thinking the same thing.
One thing’s for sure. Being a professional athlete or entertainer with means allows you to experience Halloween differently than the rest of us.
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
