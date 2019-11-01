Steph Curry Shares Optimistic Update After Hand Injury

The three-time NBA champion took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, October 31, posting a picture of his bandaged hand with the caption, “Be back soon!”

Golden State Warriors’ star Steph Curry shared a positive message to Dub Nation after his heartbreaking left-hand injury during Wednesday’s night defeat against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry went down during the third quarter when Sun’s center Aron Baynes landed on top of him. Immediately after the awkward fall, the Akron, Ohio baller immediately grabbed his wrist, leaving the court for the locker room. He opted not to shoot the two free throws, which disqualified him for the remainder of the game.

The 31-year-old underwent X-rays, which confirmed a broken left hand.

On November 1, Bleacher Report revealed Curry underwent successful surgery for his injury. He’s expected to miss at least three months.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, tweeted her appreciation to fans for their prayers and support.