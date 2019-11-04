Texans’ Quarterback Deshaun Watson Credits Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Healing His Eye

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Popeyes continues its master class in advertising during the social media era.
Following the Houston Texans' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday (November 3) at Wembley Stadium in London, the multinational fast food chain received a huge “endorsement.”
Texans quarterback and MVP candidate Deshaun Watson credited the restaurant’s spicy chicken sandwich as the “key” to his quick recovery from the eye injury he suffered during last week’s game.
Of course this was said in jest by Watson to the NFL Network’s Melissa Stark.
But if you're Popeyes, this is incredible.
They get anticipation and frenzy around the menu item stirred up by announcing that the sandwich is back.
Then they engage in social media petty wars with the other fast food restaurants that have a spicy chicken sandwich on their menus.
Just as it’s teetering on full-tilt meltdown, the sandwich is removed from the menu for months, due to overwhelming customer demand.
Finally, a star NFL quarterback plugging the hot commodity during a nationally televised game is huge. The social media impressions and earned media alone is worth millions of dollars.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs even got in on the action. He rocked a pair of custom Popeyes chicken cleats in his game on Sunday.
Now Watson and Diggs could be angling for sponsorship deals. But if you're Popeyes, you likely pass, right? They are getting all of this return for very little capital outlay.
Well done, Popeyes.
Well done, Watson. He finished the game completing 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 120.4 passer rating.
(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
